Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja mandal celebrates by doing community service
With no Ganeshotsav festivities this year, Mumbai's iconic Lalbaug mandal celebrates with a moving community service drive
With Ganeshsotsav as we know it, either cancelled or downsized this year, Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja mandal organisers and karyakartas are using the time and opportunity for community and social service.
The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, has given Rs 1 lakh each to the families of police personnel who have perished in the war against COVID-19. More than 50 families have been given cheques from early August.
The mandal organisers claimed they have been given a list of 111 people by the Maharashtra police. Those that remain will be given their cheques and a memento for bravery.
Balasaheb Kamble, mandal president, said, "We call them Coronavirus warriors, so it is fitting that we honour them in some way too, pay our respects. Like our soldiers they have fought on the frontline and we recognise their sacrifice."
Soldier salute
At least 700 people have donated blood so far at the drive held by the Mandal
It is not just COVID soldiers who have been remembered, our soldiers in uniform have a special doff of the hat, too. Kamble added, "Our Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has given R2 lakh each to the families of 22 soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country in the Galwan Valley, on August 15. This we transferred online. These funds have come from the daan peti (donation box) filled by the large number of worshippers at Lalbaugcha Raja, year after year. The pandemic has of course, necessitated the cancellation of the festival. So, we thought why not channelise this time and energy into service in the time of COVID-19? We wanted to work for the country and the people, and this was one way to do so."
Giving blood
Mandal secretary Sudhir Salvi said that they have held a blood donation and plasma donation drive, which started on August 22. Organisers added that blood banks were struggling during the pandemic and the mandal wanted to help.
The drive saw at least 700 people coming to donate blood. Also, 150 people have donated plasma. Salvi explained, "We could not hold the festival this year for obvious reasons. We, office bearers, organisers, workers and old timers of the mandal decided to come together and harness our resources for a service project apt in these times."
The donation drives are being conducted at the Lalbaug venue itself. Teary eyed families of those who died accepted the help. "We felt honoured at the programme. We were moved and there was a surge of pride even through the grief," said Vandana Gajare. Vandana lost her father Anand Gajare to COVID-19 which he contracted in the line of duty, three months ago. He worked as a havaldar with the Jalgaon police. "I was at the programme on Thursday, with my mother and brother. We were crying throughout but were also moved by the respect given to us," she said.
For Rabale's (Navi Mumbai) Rupali Dadekar, who lost her husband Avinash Dadekar to COVID-19 in July, "It was not the money only but the memory too. The fact that somebody remembers and recognizes means so much," she stated about her late husband who was head constable at the Sagari Suraksha Shakha in Navi Mumbai.
This year, the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated under the shadow of coronavirus. Though the celebrations have been curtailed, it has not stopped Mumbaikars from getting home diety and marking the festival.
In photo: A four-feet Ganpati idol at Tejukaya pandal.
Owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, popular mandals, including G.S.B Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaugcha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, have decided to organise blood donation drives and health camps.
In photo: A devotee donates blood during a health camp organised at Lalbaugcha Raja.
Ganpati pandals across the city are seen organising health camps and raising awareness about the deadly virus. This year, Lalbaugcha Raja mandal organised a blood donation drive and plasma donation drive.
In photo: A couple armed with face mask pose for a selfie at 'Mumbai Cha Raja' pandal.
The Lalbaugcha Raja mandal, which is one of the most popular pandals in Mumbai, has also decided to donate the donation amount to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Further more, the mandal will also honour families of the martyrs, who lost their lives at the LOC and LAC while serving the nation.
In photo: A devotee checks his temperature before entering the 'Mumbai Cha Raja' pandal.
During the weekend, devotees thronged the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Parel to donate blood. On Monday, Bollywood choreographer Remo Dsouza donated blood at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav. He also donated kits, comprising of face mask, head cover, alcohol wipes, gloves, shoe covers, and sanitisers.
In photo: Devotees armed with face mask stand near a barricade and offer prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja.
At the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja, which is one of the oldest and most renowned Ganpati pandals in Mumbai, devotees armed with face masks were seen checking their body temperature before entering the pandal for darshan.
At Mahalaxmi, residents of Bal Gopal Ganesh Mitra Mandal dedicated their Ganpati decoration to COVID-19 warriors for leading the fight against the global pandemic.
In photo: Doctors and healthcare workers at Lalbaugcha Raja during the blood donation drive.
With no Ganpati visarjan procession, dhol-tasha music and immersion at home, Mumbaikars decided to go eco-friendly and welcomed home Lord Ganesha idols made of dry fruits, seeds, and chocolates among other materials.
A resident of Parel, Parag Sawant, replicated a chawl for Ganpati decoration at his home. While speaking to mid-day, Parag said he got the idea since the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have been cut down for the public. Sawant, who was helped by two friends to make the decoration, said he wanted to have that feeling of the Chawl in his decor which is why he paid attention to the nitty-gritty of the chawl life.
In photo: Chawl decoration done by Parag Sawant.
At Bai Jerbai Wadia hospital, children suffering from cancer made an idol of Lord Ganesha from chocolate. The chocolate Ganesha was later immersed in milk and distributed to the kids at the hospital.
In photo: Chocolate idol of Lord Ganesha made by kids at Bai Jerbai Wadia hospital immersed in milk.
Smaller Ganpati idols, online darshan and immersion at home - this year's Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated in a different from usual manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this has failed to dampen the spirits of Mumbaikars. Armed with face masks and maintaining social distance, people are celebrating the festival by donating blood and creating awareness while fighting COVID-19.
(All photos/Suresh Karkera, Ashish Raje)
