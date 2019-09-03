Ganesh Chaturthi: Devotee in Pune offers 151 kg Modak to Lord Ganesha

ganesh-chaturthi

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 began on September 2, 2019 and will be a 10-day festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 celebrations began in full swing with immense fervour and gaiety at Pune's Shrimat Dagdusheth Halwai temple.

Adding to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, a devotee of Lord Ganesha offered a Modak (sweet dumpling) which weighed a shocking 151 kgs to the lord here on Tuesday. The modak is made from mava and has been decorated with many kinds of dry fruits as well.

The devotee, Bajirao Waykar, said, "I ordered the modak 8 days ago as we wanted to make the offering which would weigh around 151 kg because it is an auspicious number for us."

Speaking to ANI, Yuvraj Gadve, owner of Kaka Halwai said, "Around 8-10 workers were involved in the preparation which lasted for 8 hours. Our shop is known for making such modaks. Last year we had made a similar modak weighing 125 kg."

