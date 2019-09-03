Ganesh Chaturthi: Devotee in Pune offers 151 kg Modak to Lord Ganesha
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 began on September 2, 2019 and will be a 10-day festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 celebrations began in full swing with immense fervour and gaiety at Pune's Shrimat Dagdusheth Halwai temple.
Adding to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, a devotee of Lord Ganesha offered a Modak (sweet dumpling) which weighed a shocking 151 kgs to the lord here on Tuesday. The modak is made from mava and has been decorated with many kinds of dry fruits as well.
The devotee, Bajirao Waykar, said, "I ordered the modak 8 days ago as we wanted to make the offering which would weigh around 151 kg because it is an auspicious number for us."
Speaking to ANI, Yuvraj Gadve, owner of Kaka Halwai said, "Around 8-10 workers were involved in the preparation which lasted for 8 hours. Our shop is known for making such modaks. Last year we had made a similar modak weighing 125 kg."
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 began on September 2, 2019 and will be a 10-day festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. While many devotees bring an idol of Lord Ganesha to their home for performing the rituals during the festival, large scale community 'pujas' are also organized throughout the country.
With inputs from ANI
As September 2 marked the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, thousands of devotees thronged the Lalbaug Cha Raja pandal and several other pandals in Mumbai to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh as the 10-day long Ganpati festival began with much fervour. Pic/Sameer Abedi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on an official visit to Mumbai, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Pic/Twitter Amit Shah
In picture: Amit Shah offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai
After Siddhivinayak, Amit Shah was seen seeking blessings of Lord Ganesha at one of Mumbai's oldest and most popular Ganesh pandal, the Lalbaugcha Raja. Earlier in the day, Amit Shah took to Twitter and extended his heartiest wishes on the occasion of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Pic/Sameer Abedi
MLA Bandra west Assembly, Ashish Shelar also welcomed Lord Ganesha by performing the pooja at his Ganesh Mandal which is also known as Bandra West Cha Raja. While sharing pictures of Lord Ganesha in the pandal, Shelar said that this year his pandal will be celebrating its 24th year. Pic/Twitter Ashish Shelar
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani also hosted a grand party to commemorate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year's Ganesh Chaturthi festival is Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta's first in the Ambani family. People from across the business industry, film fraternity and politics visited Antilia to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at the Ambani's place of residence. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
In picture: Mukesh Ambani, Uddhav Thackeray, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Sriram Nene pose for the paparazzi at the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
From politician Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray to the Bachchans, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt; from cricketers, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh to Dandiya queen Falguni Pathak all graced the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held by the Ambani family. Pic/Twitter Pallav Paliwal
In picture: Nita Ambani poses with daughter Isha Ambani during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia in Mumbai
Member of Parliament from Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency, Poonam Mahajan took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of the Ganesh idol at her home for the 11-day long festival. Poonam shared a picture of her daughter Avika amidst the backdrop of her Ganpati idol and wished everyone a 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi'! Pic/Instagram Poonam Mahajan
Poonam Mahajan also shared a picture of her Ganesh idol as her Instagram story and also informed her fans that the idol is environment-friendly as it is made of paper mache! Pic/Instagram Poonam Mahajan
Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari offered his prayers along with his family to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Nagpur. In the pictures, Gadkari was seen performing the pooja soon after the Ganpati idol was brought to his place. Pic/Instagram Nitin Gadkari
Minister, Government of Maharashtra, Vinod Tawde who welcomed Lord Ganesha was also seen performing Lezim, which is a folk dance form of Maharashtra. In the pic, Vinod Tawde is seen performing the pooja as Ganpati idol takes residence at his place. Pic/Instagram Vinod Tawde
Former Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu welcomed Lord Ganesha at his ancestral home in Malvan, Konkan, Maharashtra. Donning a traditional attire, the 66-year-old minister who was seen performing the pooja said that the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is a century-long affair for his family which has been passed on from generation to generations. Pic/Instagram Suresh Prabhu
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the Ganesh idol at his home. Donning a pink kurta pyjama, the flamboyant cricketer was all smiles for the camera as he welcomed the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with much enthusiasm and fervour. Pic/Twitter Yuvraj Singh
Former cricketer and true devotee of Lord Ganesha, Sachin Tendulkar shared a glimpse of the Ganesh pooja at his home as his entire family joined in for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Tendulkar also put a selfie with Lord Ganesha as his Instagram story as he wished his fans a 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi'! Pic/Instagram Sachin Tendulkar
Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu also celebrated the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with his family and friends. Naidu took to Twitter to share pictures of his Ganesh idol as he promoted the message of protecting the environment along with one's culture. Pic/Twitter Vice President of India
World-renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a 10-ft high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh with the message of saying 'no to single-use plastic' on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival across India. The unique sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh was created by using 1000 used plastic bottles around it. The sand art carried the message of saying to no to single-use plastic and contributing to making the environment free from plastic pollution. Pic/Twitter Sudarsan Pattnaik
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was snapped with wife Priyanka by the paparazzi as the Oberoi family brought home an eco-friendly Ganesha amidst the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'! Lord Ganesha will take residence for five days at Vivek's Juhu home and will be immersed on the 5th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Pic/Yogen Shah
Indian women's cricketer and captain of the Indian team Mithali Raj took to Twitter and shared the first look of her Ganesh idol with her fans and followers. While sharing the picture of Lord Ganesh, Mithali also extended her wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Pic/Twitter Mithali Raj
As September 2 arrived, chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' filled the air from almost every nook and corner of the city. From Amit Shah hopping Ganesh pandals to seek blessings to celebrities extending their heartiest wishes; from Mukesh Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration to several celebrities bringing Ganesha home; we take a look at how Mumbai's celebrities welcomed Lord Ganesha on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.
