Ganesh Visarjan: 38,000 Ganpati immersions take place on last day of festival
A total of 129 places were earmarked in Mumbai for the immersion of Ganesh idols, including seven sites at beaches, ponds and 31 artificial lakes
Devotees across the city of Mumbai have bid their final goodbye to Lord Ganesh on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. As per the information supplied by the Bhrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 7,540 Sarvjanik and 30,403 household Ganesh idols were immersed into the sea, ponds and artificial lakes across the city on Anant Chaturdashi.
The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival ended on a grand scale. Many Sarvajanik processions started early in the morning on Thursday. There were intermittent showers of rain in certain parts of the city during Ganesh Visarjan as well.
The BMC and Mumbai Police arranged services for hassle-free routes during the immersion. As per the latest information received, a total of 38,169, idols were immersed till 6 am on Friday including 7540 Sarvjanik, 30,403 and 226 Gauri idols. Out of these, 193 Sarvjanik, 3580 house hold and 4 Gauri immersions were done at artificial lakes.
A total of 129 places were earmarked in Mumbai for the immersion of Ganesh idols, including seven sites at beaches, ponds and 31 artificial lakes. Fifty-six roads were declared as one way.
Lalbaugcha Raja the popular Ganesh idol of the 'Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal', makes its way towards Girgaun Chowpatty for visarjan (immersion process). Pic/Atul Kamble
Lalbaugcha Raja as a tradition is organised by the Kamble family every year, who have a workshop by the name of 'Kambli Arts' in Lalbaug, Parel. The immersion procession of Lalbaugcha Raja in the morning at Lalbaug, Parel. Pic/Manjeet Thakur
Thousands of devotees throng Parel Cha Raja (Narepark) as it proceeded towards visarjan. As the city geared up for Ganpati Visarjan, police in the state put in place elaborate security measures, including crowd control. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar
In Mumbai, the immersion of Ganesh idols took place at 129 places including Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park, and at Juhu, Aksa, Versova and Marve beaches of the Arabian Sea. Lakhs of Mumbaikars participated in key processions like that of 'Lalbaugcha Raja'. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar
Reportedly, there are 5630 Sarvajanik Ganpati all over Mumbai and more than 32,000 household Ganpati idols. There are 129 places earmarked in Mumbai for immersion of the idols. Pic/AFP
For the immersion of Ganpati in 2109, as many as 56 roads were declared as one way. To monitor the crowd more than 5000 cameras all over the city were placed. In three points, drones were being used to regulate and monitor the situation; the points were - Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaum Chowpatty and Powai lake. Pic/AFP
In picture: Raj Kapoor's son Rajiv Kapoor attended the Ganpati Bappa aarti and puja at Ashtvinayak Mitra Mandal at Chembur Naka. Pic/Sameer Markande
Rajiv Kapoor pays his respects and offers prayers to Lord Ganesha at Ashtvinayak Mitra Mandal at Chembur Naka. Pic/Sameer Markande.
Kalachowki Ganesh Idol on Chinchpokli rail over bridge. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar
In picture: Devotees of Lord Ganesh during the Visarjan that took place at Girgaum Chowpatty. Pic/ Shadab Khan
In picture: Devotees pay their respects to Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Visarjan at Girgaum Chowpatty. Pic/ Shadab Khan
The Ganesh Visarjan takes place on a grand scale in the evening at Linking Road, Bandra. Pic/Rachna Kanwar
Mumbai Police was on their toes manoeuvring traffic across the city. Pic/Rachna Kanwar
A picture of Lord Ganesha statue taken from a top angle during the Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
In picture: Lord Ganesha's idol as Ganesh Visarjan took place in the suburbs of Andheri East in Mumbai, Pic/Utsav Joshi
In picture: Devotees throng the idol of Lord Ganesh during Visarjan in Andheri East, Pic/Utsav Joshi
In picture: A grand idol of Lord Ganesh during the Ganpati Visarjan near Paradise Cinema in Mahim, Mumbai, Pic: Sunny Rodricks
Devotees thronged to various parts of Mumbai to take part in the 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession. Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan is a festival that occurs 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. Here's a look at the Ganesh Visarjan that took place across the city of Mumbai. Pictures/mid-day photographers, AFP
