Ganesh Visarjan: 38,000 Ganpati immersions take place on last day of festival

Devotees across the city of Mumbai have bid their final goodbye to Lord Ganesh on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. As per the information supplied by the Bhrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 7,540 Sarvjanik and 30,403 household Ganesh idols were immersed into the sea, ponds and artificial lakes across the city on Anant Chaturdashi.

The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival ended on a grand scale. Many Sarvajanik processions started early in the morning on Thursday. There were intermittent showers of rain in certain parts of the city during Ganesh Visarjan as well.

The BMC and Mumbai Police arranged services for hassle-free routes during the immersion. As per the latest information received, a total of 38,169, idols were immersed till 6 am on Friday including 7540 Sarvjanik, 30,403 and 226 Gauri idols. Out of these, 193 Sarvjanik, 3580 house hold and 4 Gauri immersions were done at artificial lakes.

A total of 129 places were earmarked in Mumbai for the immersion of Ganesh idols, including seven sites at beaches, ponds and 31 artificial lakes. Fifty-six roads were declared as one way.

