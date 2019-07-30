Gang inspired by Dhoom 2 arrested for robbing cash from ATMs

crime

The robbers use to spot ATMs with the help of Google Maps. After looting the cash from the ATMs, they used to push the speedy car into a moving truck in order to get away from the police

Gujarat: A gang who seemed to have drawn inspiration from the film 'Dhoom 2' for committing their robberies was busted by the Gujarat police on Tuesday. According to the police, the masked robbers of the gang were involved in looting the cash from the ATMs installed at the outskirts of the state. The gang members spotted ATMs with the help of Google Maps and after looting the cash from the ATMs, they used to push the speedy car into a moving truck in order to get away from the police.

"After receiving two complaints we analysed the robbery carefully. For looting the cash from the ATMs, the robbers used high-tech technology. They use to wear masks and gloves before entering the ATMs and damage the CCTV cameras. We got to know about their move of hiding the car inside the truck after we found that Bolero car in which they were traveling was not seen in the footages of some of the routes in the CCTV. The car was not even seen near the toll plaza. Then we suspected that they are using a truck to hide the car," informed Parikshita Rathod, SP, East Kutch. "We suspect that this gang is from Mewat area of Haryana because similar kind of robbery has also taken place there," she added.

In another incident, two gang members who were allegedly involved in the robbery and snatching cases were arrested by the Hyderabad Police while two other suspects are said to be at large. While the arrested suspects have been identified as Mohammed Feroz (34), and Syed Majeed (25), the absconding suspects have been identified as Menaj and Waheed. "The arrested suspects are 'rowdy sheeters' and have a criminal background, they have been involved in serious offences committed in Hyderabad. These four gang members robbed at two locations in the city, first at the City Center Mall then near Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. We are planning to invoke Preventive Detention (PD) act against the offenders," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) AR Srinivas said while addressing the media.

With inputs from ANI

