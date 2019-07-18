Mumbai Crime: Autorickshaw drivers caught burglars in Vasai

crime

The accused was a history-sheeter who had many cases filed under his name including robberies, murders in Palghar, Mumbai, Kalyan and Thane

In many cases, when crime strikes any place, people choose to stay clear of anything controversial and do not attempt to stop the crime. In such cases, the criminals go scot free.

However, in this case, four autorickshaw drivers from Vasai decided to set an example. Not only did they stop a crime from happening but also chased down the culprit for over a kilometre.

According to police sources, auto driver Ganesh Pandey spotted 3 accused while he was on his way home after his shift. They were trying to break open the shutter of a fashion designing store located in Anand Nagar in the wee hours on Wednesday morning. He tried to signal people around and started yelling at the accused, who by the time fled from the scene. Ganesh also notified other auto drivers.

Speaking to Mid-day, Ganesh said, "I called out to my friends, who were at the autorickshaw stand, for help. Jitendra Chaube, Girdhari Mishara and another auto driver came to help but before we could nab the accused, they escaped."

The accused carried a sharp object, a screwdriver and some other equipment which was used to break the locks and the shutter.

"The lock of the designing shop was broken open and another lock belonging to that of a grocery store was also found broken," said Pandey.

"We began a search for the accused and also informed the police. The cops managed to catch one suspect who was trying to hide after seeing them. He was one of the three accused who Pandey recognized," said Girdhari Mishara.

"In the meanwhile, the Manikpur police officials arrived after which we handed over the accused to them," said Jitendra Chaube, another auto driver.

The accused caught was identified as Ganga Singh Khadesa. During interrogation, it was revealed that he is a repeated offender and has many criminal records. However, he was released on bail.

"The accused was involved in the Nalasopara petrol pump robbery case which took place a couple of months ago. He also had several burglary cases registered in Mumbai and Thane (Kalyan) based police stations," said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble from Manikpur police station.

He has been booked and arrested under various sections of IPC. The search for the other accused involved in the burglary case is on.

"The auto drivers have done a remarkable job in helping police nab these habitual criminals," he added.

