Mumbai Crime: Thieves loot two houses in Dahisar, run away in front of the owner

Two robberies took place in Sai Chhaya building in Sudheendra Nagar, Dahisar. The police are investigating the matter

The Darji family

Two thieves robbed two houses in Sudheendra Nagar in Dahisar and fled with the loot in front of one of the owners' eyes last week. The first incident took place in Sai Chhaya society where the thieves allegedly broke in Dhondu Manjrekar's (64) flat. Manjrekar had gone to his native place with his wife when the theft took place. The thieves looted cash and jewellery worth Rs 5-6 lakh approx which was kept for Manjrekar's son Siddhesh's wedding next year.

The second robbery took place in the same building when they entered the ground floor flat of Darji family. 44-year-old Prakash Darji had come home at 12.15 am after dinner with wife Urvashi and son Siddhesh. He asked them to go inside while he was parking the car. The thieves were in the middle of the act when they realised that the Darjis were home. When the thieves saw Urvashi and Siddhesh, they ran towards them with a hammer in his hand. Both the mother and son got scared and in the meanwhile, the thieves ran away with their loot in front of their eyes.

Urvashi Darji told mid-day, "While Shubham tried to open the door and the thieves were present inside. One thief told his colleague 'Maar de' which is when the other thief ran towards them with a hammer. We were scared that we ran towards the watchman cabin and saw the thieves escaping in an auto parked outside the building. We have lost around Rs 1.8 lakh in cash and some jewellery."

Urvashi's husband Parkash Darji said that since someone had parked their vehicle on his parking slot, he was looking for some other place to park his car. He said that he saw the thieves running outside but did not understand what had happened. He wasn't even aware that it was his own house that was burgled.

A police official from Dahisar police station said, "We have registered the case under various section of IPC including 454, 457 and 380 on July 27 against unknown robbers. We have procured the CCTV footage using which we are trying to identify and trace the accused."

