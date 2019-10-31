Gang rape survivor travelled for 100 km with husband's body; two arrested

Bhopal: A 35-year-old gang rape survivor, whose husband was allegedly murdered while trying to save her, was made to run from one health centre to another – nearly 100 km away – with her husband's body for postmortem and medical test, as doctors were unavailable.

The woman was allegedly raped by two men who her husband had invited home for a liquor party, a day after Diwali, a Times of India report read.

The couple's 12-year-old son was witness to the rape and murder of the man who was killed while trying to save his wife, the report added. Their two other children were asleep in another room during the incident, which was reported from Alampur, over 120 km from the district headquarters.

The two accused dragged the woman behind her home and raped her. They then killed her husband while he tried to save his wife, the report said. They were arrested on Wednesday and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The report quoted BH Sisodia, SDOP, saying that the woman had to travel between Sironj, Lateri and Basoda after there were no doctors at the medical centres.

On Tuesday, the police took the woman in their vehicle and arranged another to carry her husband's body for postmortem. Around 9am, they started towards Lateri public health centre from her home, but after travelling for 34 kilometres, they found there were no doctors at PHC. The police then took her to Sironj, but a doctor made them wait for two hours, the report said.

Later, when they received a call that a doctor was available at Lateri, the police again took the woman and the body there and an autopsy was performed around 5.30pm. The woman was taken to Basoda – 80kms from Lateri – for medical examination. The report said she had wounds on her eyes and other body parts.

It also quoted SDOP BH Sisodia saying that they had to take the body from one health centre to another, owing to unavailability of doctors.

Meanwhile, the report also quoted district medical officer Dr BS Ahirwar and said, "I am not aware about the issue. There is no provision of transporting a body from one center to the other. In any case, we send doctors to the nearest facility."

