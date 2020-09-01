Gangs Of Filmistan producer: Shilpa never told me she doesn't want to perform with Sunil Grover

Recently, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde talked about her reservations about doing the upcoming comedy show, Gangs Of Filmistan. She talked about the working hours and also her reservations of working with Sunil Grover.

In an interview with Times of India, the actress stated, "I had mentioned first only that I will do the show on one condition that I don't want to work with Sunil Grover. This was my first term but they lied to me that, no, he is not there in the show. Later, I learnt from outside that he was part of the show."

She added, "I questioned them so they revealed the entire cast to me, I was happy then. They again told me he has nothing to do with your part, he will be doing something else. However, he soon joined us in the gags. When he is around, you can't do anything. He takes over the entire act. We are never given scripts, our gags get destroyed and we don't get to perform at all. I am not making a comeback to stand behind in the crowd and clap."

And now, in an interview with SpotboyE, the producer of the show, Preeti Simoes, talked about her reservations and this is what she had to say, "I told her creatively how we are going to be doing this show and shooting. She was very much okay about it and she was very happy. She dealt with the rest of the cast very well. Shilpa and Sunil are very cordial with each other."

She added, "We mail scripts two days in advance so if there was any apprehension she could have brought it up but she never told me that she doesn’t want to perform with Sunil Grover or her lines were less as compared to other actors." Simoes also clarified that there’s no favouritism on the show.

She stated, "It is a live stage set-up and not a normal daily soap that you will follow line to line. I would say as the rest of the cast are professionals, who are doing it for so many years, she might find it difficult but she has been so good that this actually never came across that she was uncomfortable with the role she was given or with any line."

She continued, "I think her reaction for not being seen on the show has come a little premature as she has not seen the show. She doesn’t know how the entire episode has been fleshed out, how she is looking in the show. Her fans will be very happy to see her because obviously we would also like to do justice with the actor of her calibre."

