Shilpa Shinde: Told I'd do Gangs Of Filmistan on one condition that I don't want to work with Sunil Grover

Shilpa Shinde is known as the first Bhabhiji from the immensely successful show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. And now, she's gearing up for the new show, Gangs Of Filmistan. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the actress now plans to quit the show and the reason has been revealed by Shinde herself.

In an interview with Times of India, the actress revealed she signed the show only on the condition that she doesn't want to work with Sunil Grover and how the makers lied to her. She revealed, "I had mentioned first only that I will do the show on one condition that I don't want to work with Sunil Grover. This was my first term but they lied to me that, no, he is not there in the show. Later, I learnt from outside that he was part of the show."

She added, "I questioned them so they revealed the entire cast to me, I was happy then. They again told me he has nothing to do with your part, he will be doing something else. However, he soon joined us in the gags. When he is around, you can't do anything. He takes over the entire act. We are never given scripts, our gags get destroyed and we don't get to perform at all. I am not making a comeback to stand behind in the crowd and clap."

Shinde also talked about the working hours and how they were made to shoot for over 12 hours. She said, "We have been shooting from 7 am in the morning to 11 in the night. I don't know where these association people are. Why don't they notice this. How the artists are being exploited. They are always there to sabotage someone's image, but now when we are working for 12 hours or more sometimes, nobody is raising a question. Artists get tired of shooting non-stop as this time we are doing comedy non-stop in a daily soap format for 1 hour. We were told that we will shoot for the show only twice in a week and we are ending up shooting every day."

She then stated how she cannot work in this show with such a state of mind, she said, "I don't want to work on the show in this manner. It is a comedy show but what is happening. I am not at all happy. I am not at all shown on the show. I can't work like this and I hate lies. I don't want to get exploited. The makers lied to me. I am not working because of the contract. I am not acting after seeing the contract, it comes from my heart. The concept where Sunil ji is watching us do comedy, I was not at all excited."

She continued, "I have spoken to Preeti Simoes (one of the producers) and have shared my grievances. They are looking into it and want me to stay back. Now, let's see what they want to do. But I am not happy with the way things are happening. Everyone has worked hard on the show and I don't want to jeopardise anyone's efforts. If tomorrow, I don't want to be a part of the show, I want it to happen amicably and on a happy note."

