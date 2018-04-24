Gangster Arun Gawli's wife Asha issued notice in extortion case

Gangster Arun Gawli's wife Asha, has been asked to record her statement, after three arrested accused used her name for extortion



Asha Gawli

Gangster Arun Gawli's wife, Asha, known as mummy, has been issued a notice by Pune Rural police's local Crime Branch (LCB), to record her statement in an extortion case registered at Manchar police station. It was later transferred to LCB for further investigation.

Dayanand Gawade, Police Inspector, LCB, said, "In the initial investigation we came to know that the accused were using her name for extortion. So we have asked her to give a statement." On Sunday, Pune Rural police official along with female personnel, went to Dagdi chawl in Agripada, where Asha Gawli stays, and issued her a notice under Section 41 (A) of CRPC.

Gang members arrested

Three members of the Arun Gawli gang were arrested by the LCB, in a case of extortion. They were identified as Mobin Mehmood Mujawar, who stays at Dagdi chawl, Suraj Yadav who stays at Vadgaon Peer in Ambegaon and Bala Pathare who stays at Chandannagar in Pune.

Mujawar is a relative and close aide of Asha Gawli. Yadav works at her farmhouse in Vadgaon Peer and is a close friend of Mujawar. Pathare is allegedly a youth representative of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena, a political party established by Gawli, according to Gawade.

In Asha Gawli's name

According to the police, after a businessman's complaint, they registered an extortion case under Sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury), 387 (putting person in fear of death), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code. The businessman from Manchar told police that Mujawar and Yadav called and threatened to kill him and also told him that they will vandalise his shop unless he paid Rs 5 lakh.

He refused to pay heed to their threats but they repeatedly called him and also sent a message through one his employees. Pathare then threatened him at his shop in Wagholi in Pune. Pathare tried to force him to speak to a woman whom he identified as Ashatai Gawli, alias mummy. He told him mummy had sent him to collect the money.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates