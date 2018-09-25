Ganpati visarjan accidents kill one in Mumbai, injure 22 others

national

According to the disaster cell, the injured were admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai, and were reported stable by the hospital staff. Following this, two drowning incidents also took place

One Yadnesh Malekar, 32, drowned at the Bhandupeshwar Kund in Bhandup East. He was rescued by lifeguards and rushed to the Fortis Hospital in the wee hours of Monday. However, he was declared brought dead at 2.50 am by hospital authorities.

Meanwhile, in Girgaum chowpatty, five fell into the sea after their boat tilted on Monday. Disaster cell officials said they were rescued by the fire brigade and sent to Nair hospital. A doctor said, "Three of them took discharge against medical advice, one was sent to Siddharth hospital, while a 16-year-old is in the ICU."

46.2k

No. of Ganpati idols immersed on Sunday

13.34k

No. of idols that belonged to mandals

2.3 lakh

Total no. of Ganpati idols immersed this year

With inputs by Pradeep Dhivar

All the way from Jodhpur

Driven by love for Bappa, five from a society in Jodhpur's sector 21 came to the city just to immerse their idol, leaving at 7 pm on Saturday and reaching Mumbai the next day. The society has been celebrating the festival for over 14 years. Sanjay Mewara, a part of the group, said, "We thought it would be a good idea to join others for immersion in a city where Ganeshotsav is huge."

