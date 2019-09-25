Mumbai will be experiencing yet another biggest festival of India with a big bash of colors and happiness with RassLeela. With an amazing success in 2018, RaasLeela is back with a bigger and better idea to bring some more excitement in your life integrated with rhythms of dhols, echos of dandiya's and glitter of ghagra's. Are you ready to dance on Chogada, Kamariya and many others?

RaasLeela is offering you amazing music with Ramzat, food with Colaba sweet mart and beverage with Neervana to energies you for some more Garba to win amazing prizes at the venue every day. Folks you can get soaked in the great festive spirit, bring in your dandiyas, sway your hands to the Garba music and get in the Garba groove. Hope you have gathered all the ideas for your 9 days look to flaunt in the Navratri with RaasLeela at Radio Club to get a blast over social media. How wonderful experience it would be to play Garba by the bay of the Arabian sea.

RaasLeela aims to showcase a larger than life experience with a fusion of traditional Garba with Bollywood style dandiya. Whereas Ramzat music is an integral part of South Mumbai Navratri and they have played at the main venues like Radio Club year after year. They have also been marked internationally by playing in countries like Dubai, Hongkong, USA and in Bangkok every year since last 20 years.

When we all hardly get time from our daily hustle of work-life, balancing it by celebrating such festivals with our loved ones matter the most as importantly it brings up the true happiness in life. If you live in South Bombay, don't forget to check-in and if you don't then must come to get some Oceanus breeze and Gujarati raag from 29th Sept to 7th Sept from 7 pm onwards

Check @raasleela2019 on Instagram for further updates.

Date: 29th Sept. 2019 onwards

Venue: Radio Club, Colaba

Timings: 7:00 pm onwards.

Organised by: Fancats Ent, HD events and K Events

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates