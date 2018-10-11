Garba dance on Indian Idol 10

television

Vishal Dadlani, Maniesh Paul and Anu Malik joined Garba dance with singer Richa Sharma and even shook a leg with the audience enthusiastically

To celebrate the colorful festival of Navratri with Top 9 contestants of India's biggest singing reality show, talented singer Richa Sharma graced the set of Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol 10. This weekend a Navratri special episode will be aired where the Top 9 contestants will impress the judges and audience with their folk singing adding colors and festive blast to the show.

It was double celebration and happiness for Mumbai chi Mulgi Avanti Patel as her family give her a surprise on the sets of the show and set up full Garba entire mood on the sets. Avanti's daadi was very excited and all of them did garba. When its celebration time, then how can our judges be left behind! Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik joined garba dance with Richa Sharma and even shook a leg with the audience enthusiastically.

Avanti Patel says, "It was a beautiful moment when my mother and grandparents came on stage. I was feeling as if we are at some pandaal and doing Garba. My daadi, mother and my family were dancing and even the judges joined us. Navratri celebration can never get better than this! Richa ma'am also joined us and everyone in the audience went on the floors and danced."

