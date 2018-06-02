Garbine Muguruza: Photo shoot is recess from training

Spanish-Venezuelan tennis star Garbine Muguruza says she loves posing for the camera as it serves as a perfect short break for her



World No. 3 tennis star Garbine Muguruza says she enjoys her time posing for cameras when she is not playing. The Spanish-Venezuelan player said that she is aware that she is a tennis player, but for her, besides concentrating on her game, a photo shoot is like a breather in her otherwise hectic schedule.

"I never forget that what I do is play tennis, and that's what's important. But I like it to change because it's [photo shoot] a recess from training," the former French Open champion told Tennis World USA.



Muguruza, who beat Fiona Ferro 6-4, 6-3 at the French Open in Paris on Thursday, added, "I try and find, manage for this not to affect me in my daily life. I think these are unique opportunities, and I enjoy them. Yes, I have fun. I'm lucky to be a good player, and obviously, it gives me opportunities that would be difficult otherwise. It's a very unique moment. Or do a photo shoot, something like that."

