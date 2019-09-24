GATE 2020: Registration dates extended, Here's how to apply

According to the official notification released by the Indian Institutes of Technology, the last date to apply for GATE 2020 have been extended. The institute has extended the date as they were experiencing heavy traffic load on the GATE application portal. Now, the last date to apply for GATE 2020 is September 26, 2019.

Candidates who are yet to submit their application for the GATE 2020 can visit the official website and complete the registration and application procedure at https://appsgate.iitd.ac.in/. Interested candidates can also visit the official website in order to complete their application form.

Candidates must also keep in mind that along with the GATE 2020 registration and application form, they must also submit the requisite application fee by the last date of the application. The application window of GATE registration 2020 which was opened on September 3 and will be closed on September 26, 2019.

Students will be issued admit cards for the GATE 2020 exam after the completion of the application process. The admit card will be provided in the online mode on the GATE 2020 official website only. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be conducted for 25 subjects in the online mode and will be a computer-based test which will be conducted on the 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th of February 2020.

The Centres of examination for GATE 2020 will be spread in different cities across India, as well as, in six cities outside the country.

Here's how to apply for GATE Registration 2020:

Visit the official website and register on the GATE 2020 application.

Log in using the user name and password which you would have obtained on your registered phone number and email ID

Fill in your personal information and upload a photograph and signature

Fill in the details of your application fee payment and scholarship details if any

Also, fill your academic details and other basic information

Preview your application form one final time before clicking on the submit button

Download a PSF copy of your GATE 2020 Application form for future reference

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is jointly conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

