Gatlin upstages Lyles in Monaco

other-sports

Gatlin kept both his nerve and form after an average start to streak through the finish line in 9.91 seconds

Justin Gatlin

Monaco: Controversial American Justin Gatlin outsprinted up-and-coming compatriot Noah Lyles in the 100 metres at Friday's Diamond League meet in Monaco where Sifan Hassan set a new world best in the women's mile.

Gatlin kept both his nerve and form after an average start to streak through the finish line in 9.91 seconds, just one-hundredth of a second ahead of Lyles, 21. Hassan came home in 4min 12.33sec, smashing Svetlana Masterkova's previous best by 0.23 sec.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates