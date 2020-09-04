Gauahar Khan engaged to Zaid Darbar? Actress' Instagram picture leaves fans guessing

Social media is abuzz about the new alleged couple in B-Town. Gauahar Khan is said to be bonding with Zaid Darbar. Son of composer Ismail Darbar, Zaid is a social media influencer and actor-dancer. With dating rumours showing no signs of slowing down, Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan grabbed headlines when the latter uploaded a video on her Instagram handle.

In the video that was uploaded by Gauahar on her Instagram handle, the duo is seen sharing steps on the song 'Diamond da challa'. Their adorable chemistry is pretty visible making fans go head over heels. But according to our very close source, even way before this video, Zaid Darbar is actually ringing in a marriage proposal for Gauahar Khan, through this video, and we just can stop gushing over it!

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Ye hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat .... ??? Jaldi Batao ..... #GaZa killing it ... #dropYourLove @zaid_darbar Ssshhhhhhhhhhh... #diamonddachalla (sic)". Take a look:

From friends to lovers. A timeline of their budding relationship to plight one's troth. It's just a matter of time. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same, yet!

Also Read: Zaid Darbar Special Birthday Wish For Gauahar Khan: You Know What You Mean To Me, G

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news