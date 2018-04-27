Gauahar Khan, Melvin Louis' breathtaking performance on Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye

Their symmetry in the video is highly engaging and the dance steps do not fail to hit the beats right on time!



Gauahar Khan and choreographer Melvin Louis in a still from the video. Pic/YouTube

The audience has already recognized the stunning Gauahar Khan and choreographer Melvin Louis as the mesmerizing dance duo on YouTube and Instagram post their first video- Aate Jaate from Golmaal.

Watch the video of their performane here

On the occasion of Melvin's birthday, this doublet is back with a dance video to astound their fans. Twinning in white, Gauahar and Melvin are seen flowing through elegant moves on the song Jab koi baat bigad jaaye. The highlight of the video is the breathtaking chemistry between the two. Their symmetry in the video is highly engaging and the dance steps do not fail to hit the beats right on time!

