Gaurav Chopraa on the death of his parents due to COVID: My mother was doing fine until she learnt about dad

The world came crashing for actor Gaurav Chopraa who lost his parents in quick succession. A few weeks ago, the actor had announced that his parents were tested COVID-19 positive. On August 19, his mother succumbed to the virus. Chopraa's mother had been battling cancer for the past three years. 10 days later, his father passed away.

Chopraa, who is best known for his roles in TV shows Uttaran and Aisa Des Hai Mera remembered his parents in a recent interview. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor said, "My mother was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer three-and-a-half years ago. The doctors gave her just four-six months, but the brave lady, who’d been a school principal, defied all the odds and was singing, dancing, travelling and celebrating every festival. Cancer couldn’t beat her, the coronavirus did. For the first time, I saw her undying spirit dented".

Gaurav also said that his father never came to know of his mother’s death. “My mother died while my father was on the ventilator. So, he didn’t hear the news. Their last conversations were about each other. For the last three-and-a-half years, my father was taking care of my mother and that’s how they left, together. My mother was doing fine until she learnt about dad. The day she stopped speaking to him, her condition deteriorated, day by day,” he said.

Expressing how incomplete he feels, the actor said, "I was always compared to my father. We shared the same sun sign, had the same physicality and voice. So, my instinct was to do what he would have in this situation. Normally, when one parent passes away, the other is there to guide you. But here, I had to take on that mantle.

Admitting that it's difficult living without them, he said, "I see their door and it feels like someone has stabbed me in the heart. Whenever I became a parent myself, I want to be like them. That's the standard I have to match".

Last week, the actor had written a heartbreaking note on Instagram, remembering his father. Sharing the picture of his late father, the actor captioned, “My Hero. My idol. My inspiration. Will I ever manage to be a millionth of a man that he was? Don’t think so. The ideal man, the ideal son, the ideal brother, a man who always put family above EVERYTHING else. An ideal father ...it took me 25 years to even come to terms with the fact that all fathers are not like him. That he was special .. I was blessed..and as his son, that’s the legacy I have inherited (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Chopraa (@mrgravitas) onAug 31, 2020 at 4:53am PDT

On August 19, the actor lost his mother to coronavirus. Chopraa's mother had been battling cancer for the past three years. The actor took to Instagram to share a few pictures of his mum and say a few things about her.

Signing off as 'aapka Kaanha', Gaurav Chopraa remembered his mother in the sweetest, most loving way. The note shows that the actor was extremely close to his mother, and was indeed a doting son.

We express our deepest condolences to Gaurav Chopraa and his family.

