Gaurav Chopraa's mother passes away; actor writes, '#MeriMaa was the strongest'

Sanjivani actor Gaurav Chopraa lost his mother to cancer on August 19. The actor took to Instagram to share a few pictures of his mum and say a few things about her. Chopraa's mother had been battling cancer for the past three years, and she had also recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Sharing the pictures, Gaurav wrote, "My mommy strongest!! The first picture is from a year ago. Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind ,three years of non stop chemo: and she was bucking us up! Always the brightest spot of energy in the room. Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out. loved by all. To the point of seeming like her fans... Inspired so many..."

Signing off as 'aapka Kaanha', Gaurav Chopraa remembered his mother in the sweetest, most loving way. The note shows that the actor was extremely close to his mother, and was indeed a doting son.

A few days ago, Gaurav Chopraa had announced on Instagram that both his parents had tested positive for COVID-19 and were fighting the disease in different hospitals. Sharing the same, Chopraa said in an interview, "My mother has been battling advanced stage pancreatic cancer for the past three years. Almost miraculously, she emerged stronger from it, and was doing okay. However, over the past few months, she had not been keeping well and was hospitalised. My father was looking after her in the hospital. And then, she tested positive for COVID-19. A few days later, my dad, too, tested positive."

Our deepest condolences to Gaurav Chopraa and his family.

