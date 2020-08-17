Gaurav Chopraa's parents test COVID-19 positive, actor says, 'Both are fighting in different hospitals'

Actor Gaurav Chopraa has announced via his recent Instagram post that both his parents have tested positive for COVID-19. He shared a beautiful picture of his mother and father and wrote an emotional note for them.

This is what he had to say- "The ones who bring you into this world. The ones who teach you , raise you , make you who you are. You are a part of them. A reflection. Carrying forward their thoughts and values. Your identity itself is given and nurtured by them. Right now both are fighting in different hospitals. And we are fighting the war with them. For them. ." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

And in an interview with Times of India, speaking about the unfortunate news, Chopraa stated, "This is a very tough time for our family and normally, I would not have spoken about it because it is personal. But, I feel that it is important to make people aware of how coronavirus spreads."

He added, "My mother has been battling advanced stage pancreatic cancer for the past three years. Almost miraculously, she emerged stronger from it, and was doing okay. However, over the past few months, she had not been keeping well and was hospitalised. My father was looking after her in the hospital. And then, she tested positive for COVID-19. A few days later, my dad, too, tested positive. My brother, who has been looking after my parents, is also undergoing tests now."

He also urged one and all to take necessary steps and precautions to stay safe amid this trying and testing times. He said, "Both my parents are now battling the disease. I would like to tell people that no matter how much you feel like stepping out, please don't. And in case you must, please practise social distancing. It's important to take precautions, because you can get infected in multiple ways."

