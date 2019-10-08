Gauri Khan 49th birthday: Karan Johar calls her 'strongest silent support system'

Gauri Khan turns 49 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Coincidentally, it's also the day when the nation is celebrating good over evil - Dussehra. Therefore, it calls for a double celebration for the lady. Interior designer by profession, Gauri Khan often tends to celebrate such days with her family. The star wife is quite a family person and hangs out with mostly Karan Johar and Putlu (Kaajal).

On Gauri Khan's birthday, her children's godfather and filmmaker-friend Karan Johar penned a lengthy heartwarming note for the former. He called her his pillar of force and silent support system. This is what the note reads: "Happy birthday to the strongest silent support system in my life...the most real person I know...beautiful within and beautiful always."

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director also described how Gauri is an excellent observer and nobody should be fooled by her glare. "and one must never be fooled with her blank stare because she is ridiculously on point with her observations! She makes me laugh with her manual of how to live a stress-free life (she knows what I am talking about) also am so proud with how she has created a solid professional zone for herself and is super successfully running a design enterprise...I love you so much Gauri!"

Calling her the pillar of force, Karan Johar further expressed his feelings by writing, "You don't realise how much of a force you are in all our lives....shine on!! Happy birthday [sic]"

Filmmaker Farah Khan also wrote a sweet note of how Gauri is an inspiration to many. The Main Hoon Na director wrote a witty note: "Happiest birthday @gaurikhan there s a quote that always makes me think of u-" SHE remembered who SHE was.. and the game changed'" lov u always .. will always b there for u as long as it's before 10 pm [sic]"

Last year, Gauri Khan had taken off to their Alibaug farmhouse to ring in her big day. Hubby Shah Rukh and younger son AbRam are planning to make this year very special considering Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are studying abroad. After dating for six years, and seeing the highs and lows, Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot in 1991.

Recently, Gauri was featured on the cover of a business magazine, where she was applauded for her business sense.

