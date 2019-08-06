Gauri Khan gives a sneak-peek inside her Bandra home, Mannat; see photos

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, who is a popular interior designer gave a sneak-peek inside her Bandra home, Mannat, in an exclusive interview with a popular magazine.

Gauri Khan/picture courtesy: Gauri Khan's Instagram account

Gauri Khan, who is known for her chic choices and out-of-the-box interiors, has turned Mannat into one plush abode. The star wife, better known as an interior designer, has given a new face to the house, and it's evident in the recent photoshoot done by a popular magazine, Vogue.

In the latest edition of the magazine, Gauri happily poses for the camera and shows off her house, leaving everyone in awe of her exceptional home decor choices. Take a look at a few pictures from Mannat right away!

Dressed in a peplum black gown, Gauri Khan looks stunning as always. The picture highlights the balcony area of Mannat, which is filled with a lot of flowering plants. When asked in the interview about the same, Gauri said: "Plants give out positive energy. They are good oxygen." Isn't she right?

But what has caught our attention is Gauri Khan's wardrobe. The post was captioned: "'Everyone in my family has contributed towards making this space their own,' shares Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan). See Mannat as it's never been seen before, in the 2019 edition of #CasaVogue. [sic]"

In the interview, Gauri Khan also said: "I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal and collectable. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It's essential to make something your own."

Talking about Mannat, Gauri Khan further added: "This is a house with no rules. I have never had any decrees for homework or mealtimes. I was always home when my kids came back from school. It is important for me to just be there for them."

Her relationship with Shah Rukh Khan has grown over the years. Sharing how positive the actor is, Gauri said in an interview with IANS: "Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush it aside and the reason is very simple... because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me. Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently co-producing content for Netflix. Shah Rukh's co-production Betaal is a horror series, which is written and directed by Graham and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. This will mark as the third collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Netflix, after Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Class of 83 with Bobby Deol.

