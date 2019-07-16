Gauri Khan visits Mount Mary Church in Bandra with son AbRam; see photos

bollywood

On Sunday, star wife Gauri Khan was spotted with her son AbRam outside Mount. Mary church in Bandra. It was a rare sight as he is mostly spotted with his father Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri Khan with son AbRam. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

It was a rare sight on Sunday to spot superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan with their little toddler, AbRam. The star wife was accompanied by son AbRam to the renowned Mount Mary church in Bandra for the Sunday mass. The church is at a hop, jump and skips distance from Shah Rukh's bungalow, Mannat.

Take a look at the pictures here:

AbRam looked relaxed in a blue printed T-Shirt with the slogan: "What happens at Nana's stays at Nana's". He teamed with shorts. Gauri also opted for causal vibes, sporting a black tee and capris. She had her hair tied back into a pony, and completed the look with sunglasses.

After the mass, the mother-son duo also posed for pictures outside the church. AbRam is already a social media superstar, with a big fan base. Not just AbRam, his elder siblings Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are also quite popular.

Talking about the 53-year-old, despite his hectic schedule, he balances his personal and professional life. He is very active on social media and often talks about his children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. The latter even accompanies him to his film's set. During Aanand L Rai's Zero, Suhana Khan was in India and she assisted her father on the set.

While there are many star kids who harbour acting aspirations, Aryan wants to get into filmmaking, while Suhana wants to step in her father's shoes. Aryan recently dubbed for Simba's character from The Lion King and sounds similar to his dad, Shah Rukh.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS