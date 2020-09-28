Gauri Khan: Shah Rukh Khan and I went through ups and downs, he's accomplished so much today

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's love story seems to be straight out of a Hindi film romance. The two tied the knot in 1992, the year when Khan began his acting career. He went on to become a global phenomenon Witt an incredibly contagious demeanour, but the success didn't come easy.

In an interview with NDTV, Gauri Khan spoke about his journey from ebb to stardom, how they experienced and witnessed ups and downs, and also spending time with him during the lockdown. Talking about his stardom, she said, "Frankly I did not realise even after his films released, even after he gave those blockbusters. Took a long, long time for it to sink in that he has arrived."

She added, "And it was very organic, gradual. It wasn't like I woke up one fine day in this place and said 'Wow, he has arrived'. It wasn't like that. It was his struggle...we went through ups and downs. He has accomplished so much and done so well for himself.. all of us are enjoying his hard work today."

Talking about spending time with him in the last few months during the lockdown, Khan stated, "During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So 'ghar ka khana' is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating."

And when asked about her children and now they have been spending time, she revealed, "Suhana has been busy with her online school while Aryan, who just finished college, is taking a much-needed break by relaxing, watching movies and playing games. AbRam, on the other hand, is back to school. While it was initially hard for the kids, they are all coping well."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Gauri Khan Shares Throwback Picture, Recalls The Time She Got Married To Shah Rukh Khan At Son Aryan's Age

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news