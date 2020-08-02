Gauri Khan shares throwback picture, recalls the time she got married to Shah Rukh Khan at son Aryan's age

Shah Rukh Khan's family is one of the most loved families in B-town. The superstar and his wife Gauri share a close bond with all three of their children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The couple regularly shares pictures with their families.

Recently, Gauri took us back to memory lane and shared a picture from the early years of her marriage and recalled how she was already married at Aryan’s age. She wrote: "When I was Aryans age and married.. !!!! this cap is out of control (sic)", she captioned the picture. Take a look:

The picture was originally shared by Gauri's fan club by the name of "Team Gauri Khan". In the picture, we can also see Shah Rukh in his younger days.

Gauri Khan is quite active on Instagram and regularly shares adorable and funny pictures with her family. Recently, she shared a picture with SRK and his wax statue. "Two much to handle... @iamsrk (sic)", she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram Two much to handle... âÂ¤ï¸Â @iamsrk A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onJul 17, 2020 at 2:48am PDT

Before this, she shared a cute video of herself telling bedtime stories to AbRam. The hilarious banter between the mother-son duo will make you laugh out loud. Check it out:

Gauri Khan is utilising her quarantine time to work on her next project. Last month, she shared pictures and videos to give an idea of what's keeping her occupied. "Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here's some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #gaurikhandesigns," she captioned.

