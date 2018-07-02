Gauri Khan's 'boys' Shah Rukh, Aryan and AbRam Khan cut a pretty picture

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are vacaying in Barcelona with their children - Aryan, Suhana and Abram

Aryan Khan, Abram Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/gaurikhan

Aryan Khan made it to headlines as he flew down to India to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement bash. The starkid looked dapper as he clicked for the paparazzi with his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The trio giggled and posed for the shutterbugs, thus making it an iconic frame.

However, soon after the Ambanis party, the very next day, Gauri Khan's Instagram account surprised fans with photos that started trending in no time. It had the father and sons in one frame, sitting on Barcelona streets and soaking the sun! She captioned the picture as, "Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona."

Aryan Khan and the little munchkin AbRam Khan looked colour-coordinated in royal blue hoodies, paired with t-shirts, denims and Balenciaga sock sneakers. Daddy Shah Rukh complimented his sons with a black leather hoodie. Well, AbRam stole the show in the first photo, as he's snuggled in between his brother and father. Not to miss their cool shades!

The second photo shared by Gauri Khan only had brothers Aryan and AbRam. This one seems to be a candid frame with Abram sitting on Aryan's lap unaware of being clicked. Well, while these pictures have already started doing the rounds on social media, daughter Suhana Khan was missed in these frames.

However, in another photo-story shared by Shah Rukh Khan, we see the father-daughter love! Suhana is seen giving a peck on daddy's cheek as they both are getting "sun-kissed."

