Shah Rukh Khan's photo with son Aryan and wife Gauri will leave you all smiles

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan made a rare appearance with the family at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement on Saturday. Aryan Khan making an entry into the event got the shutterbugs into action. Gauri Khan arrived a bit early with her son Aryan at the bash while Shah Rukh Khan joined them later.

Shah Rukh looked stylish as usual in a blue sherwani with a white pyjama and shoes, while Gauri looked ethereal in a soft pink embellished saree gown with a sheer drape. Well, it was Aryan Khan, who looked dapper in a blue suit and stole the show.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya attended the bash. Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by best friend-director Ayan Mukerji and mother Neetu Kapoor. While Ranbir and Alia Bhatt made a couple-entry at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception, Alia made a solo entry at the event. Apart from them, Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Parineeti Chopra also made their presence felt at Akash and Shloka's engagement ceremony, which was held at their residence Antilia.

