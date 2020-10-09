Gauri Khan's golden jubilee celebrations in Dubai

On Thursday, Gauri Khan celebrated her 50th birthday. Shah Rukh Khan's wife rang in her big day in Dubai where the family is catching up on the Indian Premier League matches. Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday night made it a double celebration.

The interior designer's girl gang, including Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak, Sussanne Khan, Neelam, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Farah Khan wished her on social media. "Happy birthday, darling G," wrote Malaika. "From eons ago to forever more, G, we will forever smile together," added Sussanne.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot in 1992, the year when Khan began his acting career. The couple had met in 1984, before the latter entered the film industry. He went on to become a global phenomenon with Gauri being his pillar of support. Gauri Chibber was 21 when she married Shah Rukh Khan, who was 26. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

