Gautam Gambhir performs last rite of domestic help

Cricketer-turned-BJP MP Gautam Gambhir performed the last rites of his domestic help - a nanny who Gambhir called as "family", prompting Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan to thank him for his "compassion". The deceased, identified as Saraswati Patra was working with the Gambhirs for a few years now.

On Thursday, Gambhir tweeted: "Taking care of my little one can never be domestic help. She was family. Performing her last rites was my duty. Always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. Only way to create a better society. That's my idea of India! Om Shanti."



Patra was with the Gambhir family for six years and breathed her last amid the nationwide lockdown. Patra was reportedly battling diabetes and blood pressure and was admitted at a private hospital in New Delhi.



Patra was from Jajpur district of Odisha. BJP minister from Odisha Pradhan tweet his gratitude towards Gambhir. He said: "Taking care of Saraswati throughout the course of her illness, he also ensured her dignity in death by performing her last rites himself since her mortal remains could not be sent to her family back home in Odisha. Thank Shri @GautamGambhir for this humanitarian gesture."



Pradhan added, as a fellow Odia, "His act of compassion will enliven the faith in humanity for millions of poor, who are working far from their homes for livelihood and will garner respect from all folds of society."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever