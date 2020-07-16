Gautam Rode: If you have talent, you will get work

Carrot Films recently initiated an amazing Lockdown Film Festival to encourage upcoming filmmakers to create films during the lockdown. By collaborating with NFDC, they're featuring twenty short films on their homegrown OTT platform, Cinemas of India. The films were judged by twelve jury members including eminent personalities like Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparna Sen, Sharmila Tagore, Prahlad Kakkar, Nivedita Basu, Gautam Rode, Adil Hussain, Hiten Tejwani, Ken Ghosh, Ida Ali, Iqbal Niyazi, Modhura Palit.

Actor Gautam Rode, who's also a part of the jury, says "The best thing about NFDC is it gives everyone a platform; even those who are not from big cities. Basically, if you want to work here (Mumbai) then you have to come to Mumbai and get situated here. But due to the Lockdown Film Festival, filmmakers from anywhere can send in their films which will be showcased in front of the masses from all around the world and also people from the industry."

He further adds, "Now the scenario is, everyone is getting work. I am not commenting on the type of work they are getting but everyone is getting work as there is a huge number of options in terms of mediums. Nowadays when the web platforms are so exponentially growing, people consider you if you have talent. Earlier there was nothing as such. Even on television, there were a very few channels and even getting into films was very difficult. And before it was only about body and looks but now that factor has diminished. If you have talent, you will get work."

"Nowadays every other content creator is putting their stuff online. Carrot films is also doing a great job encouraging new talent to create content and helping them put it across people who are from the industry. The main thing here is, these new talents would have had to run from here to there in order to get work. But here, the gap is bridged by Carrot films. And we should encourage platforms like these with the help of which we will be able to rope in fresh talent in the industry." he concludes.

