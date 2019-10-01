Gautam Thakkar Badminton: Aalisha Naik wins twin titles

Top-seed Aalisha Naik continued her dominating run and grabbed two titles to defeat Kamya Ravi twice, first in the girls U-15 and later in the U-17 category with a 21-15, 21-12 and 21-13, 21-7 scoreline respectively at the Gautam Thakkar sub junior badminton championship at the Bombay Gymkhana on Sunday. Riya Vinherkar emerged the girls U-13 champion after she fought hard to beat Vedika Kulkarni 21-14, 21-17.

Meanwhile, in the boys U-17 finals, Siddharth Bhuta thumped Malhar Joshi 21-6, 21-9 to clinch the trophy. Later, Saransh Gajbhiye got the better of Harsh Sharma with 21-16, 21-16 win to bag the U-15 title.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates