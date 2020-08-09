Gears of War Game Review: Interesting game, great play

Rating: 4/5

Developer: Splash Damage

Publisher: Xbox game studios

Platform: PC

Price: Rs 1,299

Gears of War is known for its third person action and it is popular enough to have spawned a number of sequels. Gears Tactics, however, is a different beast.

The events of Gears Tactics take place 12 gears before Gears of War, with much of the story happening in cutscenes between the gameplay. The story itself is well done, with memorable leads and a good flow. It works well to establish the game.

Each level is a set map and you get a nice top-down view. You can take up to four recruits per mission. Once in the map, you have to use the cover and your arsenal to take down the enemy and complete your objectives. There are character types like snipers, heavy, scout, support and vanguard. Each has their own set of weapons and abilities, which can be strategically used in battle.

Graphically, the game is not very advanced and works well even on cheaper graphic cards and simpler gaming setups. The moves and battle happen in a turn-based format, where each unit has a set of moves, they can do in a single turn. Once the turn ends, the enemy gets to respond.

The enemy, subterranean creatures known as locusts, also have a variety of troops. They are introduced during the course of the game. The gore element of Gears is still maintained, though locusts only explode when they die. The locusts are fairly predictable and even the main villain and all the bosses are a bit of a let-down. I wish they had spent time working on those a bit more.

Overall, Gears Tactics is a great take on the Gears of War franchise and, hopefully they will get in more DLCs and sequels in the future. At the asking price, it is definitely worth dipping your toes into.

