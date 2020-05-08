Geeta Basra maintains a lockdown diary; jots down her thoughts and reactions to happenings

Geeta Basra has been maintaining a lockdown diary. She has been jotting down her thoughts and reactions daily to happenings. Moved by the struggles of those hit hard in the present scenario, she says one should be grateful for what we have in these unprecedented times. The actor is keen that her three-year-old daughter Hinaya read these notes some years later to understand that nothing in life can be taken for granted.

On the professional front, Geeta Basra was seen in The Train and Dil Diya Hai. In an interview, Geeta shared, "My relationship started with Harbhajan the moment The Train had released, I had met him. And, I think, I had entered the industry at a very different time for a girl. For me, at that time, my priority lied in my relationship."

She added, "I did Zila Ghaziabad after Lock (Punjabi film) and Second Hand Husband, but then we got married and I decided that my focus was our relationship, our family, and that became the priority. So, I let go of a couple of good projects and I had to shift base also because after I got married, we shifted to Punjab for a while. We just returned like a year back to Mumbai."

Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot on October 29, 2015, and were blessed with a beautiful baby girl Hinaya Heer Plaha on July 27, 2016.

