Geeta Phogat wishes fans a good morning with her cat

Geeta Phogat

India wrestler Geeta Phogat adores her pet cat and that's quite visible in the picture she posted on social media yesterday. "Morning with #mykitty Bella," she captioned the Instagram photograph.

View this post on Instagram Morning with #mykitty Bella A post shared by Geeta PawanSaroha (@geetaphogat) onNov 27, 2018 at 9:09pm PST

Geeta Phogat is a freestyle wrestler who won India's first ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. She is also the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games.

Her father Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler himself and a Dronacharya Award recipient, is also her coach. Her sister Babita Kumari and her cousin Vinesh Phogat are also Commonwealth Games gold medalists. Both won gold medals in their respective categories in 2014 edition of Commonwealth Games. Another younger sister of Geeta Phogat, Ritu Phogat, too is an international level wrestler and has won a gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship. Her youngest sister, Sangita Phogat is also a wrestler.

