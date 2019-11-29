Gen Next MLAs seek strong representation in new government

The demand for a youth forum and strong youth leader representation in the Assembly runs across party lines as NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar and NCP's Aditi Tatkare have demanded that Gen Next MLAs be given responsibilities in the new government.

First-time NCP MLA Aditi Tatkare is of the opinion that a forum of young brigade in the Assembly needs to be formed to understand youth issues and exchange ideas to propel Maharashtra — especially the health and education sector — into the next orbit.

Pawar, a first-time MLA from the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly constituency was administered oath as the MLA on Wednesday, among others. "Young MLAs are aware of the problems and challenges that today's youth faces. This government has many young MLAs. Hence, giving representation to the young leaders would help the government achieve deliverables that today's youth is expecting," Pawar Jr told mid-day over a phone call.



Aditi Tatkare

On Wednesday, 285 of the 288 legislators took oath as MLAs, of which political scions like Aditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Dheeraj Deshmukh (Congress), Aditi Tatkare (NCP) were a part. Sena's Aditya Thackeray was being portrayed as the chief ministerial candidate even before the elections citing the need for a youth leader. The Thackeray Jr too believes that youth leadership must be given a chance. In the Sena too, all recent initiatives have been largely led by Aditya Thackeray, hinting at signs of change in the party functioning too.

'Seniors must lead'

Pawar Jr said that the young MLAs, "under the guidance of senior politicians, ministers and party leaders, should be assigned responsibilities and given just representation." This, he said, "will help youngsters understand administration and governance along with the functioning of the business on the floor of the house. All this should be done under the supervision of veteran ruling party members and ministers," he added.

Senior NCP leader and party MP Sunil Tatkare's daughter Aditi too expressed similar views. The Shrivardhan MLA said that a forum of newly-elected MLAs in the house must be formed. "The idea is to have a platform available for public representatives to approach us, especially pertaining to the health and education sector. The forum can suggest ideas and solutions to the problems or raise it collectively on the floor of the Assembly," she added.

She believes that during every Assembly session (three sessions are held every year — budget, monsoon and winter session) there must be a special slot for discussion on educational and health issues faced by the young citizens of the state. "The floor of the Assembly is appropriate to raise the issues and debate. With the fast-changing demographics, there is a need to take up issues concerning Gen Next," Tatkare Jr added.

285

No. of MLAs who took oath on Wednesday

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates