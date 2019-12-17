Genelia Deshmukh calls hubby and birthday boy Riteish Deshmukh 'Forever Mine' in an adorable birthday post

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Not only John Abraham, but even Riteish Deshmukh celebrates his birthday today, on December 17, and his wife Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram account to post an adorable and lovable post to show how much she loves him. The post was adorable for many reasons. The first being the caption itself.

The actress wrote- Dear Forever Mine, I'll say the same thing to you now, that I'll say to you when you turn 100- You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happy Birthday, Love. Forever Yours. P.s- I'm always in the mood for you.

Take a look at the post right here:

The second reason is the picture, where the birthday boy is surrounded by a sea of kisses. He gets a kiss from the wife on the head and his toddlers on the cheeks. And the actor truly had a fantastic year at the box-office. He had three releases in 2019- Total Dhamaal, Housefull 4, and Marjaavaan, and all of them did really well at the ticket windows.

Coming back to the couple, they have known each other for more than 16 years. They debuted together with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and went on to do films like Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. The couple is still going strong and happens to be one of the most loved and adorable couples in Tinsel Town.

And coming to the birthday boy, after a fantastic 2019, he's all set to don a different avatar next year with Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The actor plays a cop and Shroff's elder brother in the film that's all set to release on March 6, 2020.

