Genelia Deshmukh has an adorable post on her wedding anniversary, hubby Riteish Deshmukh has a funny take
As Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary today, the actors have completely opposite reactions to the special occasion.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh tied the knot on February 3, 2012, and today, the adorable couple celebrates their eighth anniversary. And given it's a special day for the actors, how could they shy away from sharing their feelings on social media?
Let's talk about Genelia first, taking to her Instagram account, she shared a collage of videos that showed some wonderful and beautiful moments the couple has spent in these eight years, and it will surely make you miss your special one, in case you have one.
She wrote- Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me. I promise the best is yet to come. Happy Anniversary. Just to let you know I Love being my Husband's wife, and then have the hashtag- #since2002. (Sic)
Take a look right here:
Anushka Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, all reacted to the post with a heart.
And then came Riteish's turn to give his reaction, and it's just like his comic timing- Sharp and Funny! Take a look:
Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad pic.twitter.com/xKXKXZft02— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 3, 2020
The duo met each other for the first time when Genelia was only 16 and Riteish was in his early 20s. The couple worked together for the first time in Tujhe Meri Kasam, their debut vehicle, and went on to star in films like Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. They are blessed with two beautiful children- Riaan and Rahyl.
Well, would you like to see the two of them in a film together again?
