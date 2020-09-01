Genelia Deshmukh on fighting COVID-19: Tough being away from Riteish, kids

When we get on a call with Genelia Deshmukh on Monday evening, the actor reveals she spent the better part of the day helping sons Riaan and Rahyl with their online classes. The actor couldn't be happier as she had missed these daily activities with her boys. On Sunday, she announced on social media that she had recovered from COVID-19 following a 21-day quarantine.

The actor reveals that the family, including husband Riteish Deshmukh, underwent tests at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, in the second week of August. "We were in close contact with someone who had tested positive, so we did the tests as a safety measure. I was sure I hadn't contracted the virus as I didn't show any symptoms. So, it was surprising when I was the only one in the family to test positive," recounts Genelia.



The actor immediately moved out of their Worli residence to practise the 14-day quarantine in their suburban apartment. "Though I remained asymptomatic, I tested positive again after 14 days. So, I was recommended another week of quarantine."

Used to the hustle and bustle that comes with raising two kids, Genelia says the silence was initially unsettling. "My doctor had warned me that those quarantining feel bouts of loneliness. It was tough to be locked away from Riteish and the kids. Thankfully, Riteish, my mother and mother-in-law, Riaan, Rahyl and my friends would take turns calling me. They made sure I didn't feel lonely." She utilised the time to practise yoga and meditation, and ate clean. "I stuck to plant-based food and smoothies during this period."

