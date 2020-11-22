Genelia Deshmukh: Ready to do a Marathi film now

Genelia Deshmukh has been on a self-imposed hiatus since tying the knot in 2012, lighting up the screen with her intermittent cameo appearances in Force 2 (2016), Lai Bhaari (2014) and Mauli (2018). The actor's fans, who have missed seeing her on the big screen, can take solace in the fact that her film, It's My Life—which had been stuck in the cans for over a decade—will finally have a direct-to-TV première on Zee Cinema.

"It's a relevant film," begins the actor, who had also featured in the Telugu original Bommarillu (2006). The Nana Patekar and Harman Baweja-starrer delves into the complexities of a father-son relationship. "When the audience watches the film, they will feel this has happened in their family at one point or the other. I wish the Hindi version had released 10 years ago; that said, I am happy it's releasing now."



A still from the film

Quiz her on why the Anees Bazmee-directed venture did not see the light of day for so long, and she says, "The producer would be the right person to answer that question."

Over the past few years, Deshmukh has been busy raising sons Riaan and Rahyl. Now, the charm of the big screen is calling out to the actor in her. "The kids have grown up. So, I am planning to [return to movies] next year. I have done films in different languages, including Tamil and Telugu. Considering I speak Marathi so much at home, I am ready to do a Marathi film now. Riteish [Deshmukh, husband] had suggested that I try my hand at Marathi cinema. Also, I have almost given my nod to a digital project."

Deshmukh acknowledges that in the past few years, the Hindi film industry has changed for the better. "After having a great run in the movies, I needed a break and wanted to concentrate on the new phase in my life. At the time, there was a fear that if you're married and have kids, you can't return to the movies. But the situation has changed today. Now, an actor doesn't need to be visible all the time."

