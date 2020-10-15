Germany to compensate 2.4 lakh Holocaust survivors

A picture taken just after the liberation by the Soviet army in January, 1945, shows a group of children wearing concentration camp uniforms at the time behind barbed wire fencing in the Oswiecim (Auschwitz) nazi concentration camp. Pic/AP

Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, the organisation that negotiates compensation with the German government said on Wednesday.

The payments will be going to approximately 2,40,000 survivors around the world, primarily in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union and Western Europe, over the next two years, according to the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.

With the end of World War II now 75 years in the past, Holocaust survivors are all elderly, and because many were deprived of proper nutrition when young, today they suffer from numerous medical issues.

Many live isolated lives having lost their entire families and also have psychological issues because of their persecution under the Nazis. Many are also on the poverty line. The new funds are targeted to Jews who aren't receiving pensions from Germany.

$662m

Amount to be given to survivors worldwide

