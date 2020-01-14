Get a traditional look just like Saif Ali Khan; shop here

Saif Ali Khan is known for his charming looks and fashion style. The Nawab of Pataudi was recently clicked at the Mumbai Airport with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Saif looked all royal in his blue sleeveless jacket, pink shirt, and black pants.

Just like Saif, even you can opt for traditional and fashionable outfits. Amazon brings you the most stylish attires to nail the next outing with your pals.

Bandhgala Sleeveless Jacket

This fabric has been designed keeping in mind the latest trends. Tailored from fine quality fabric and fashioned with a banded collar for a dash of style, this jacket is comfortable to wear and easy to maintain. It flaunts a chest pocket along with two side pockets, and it also sports five buttons. Wear it to casual gatherings and parties. Favoroski Bandhgala Sleeveless Modi Jackets Ethnic Men's Wear is available at an affordable price of Rs 1,199. Shop here

Traditional Ethnic Jacket

Look your stylish best by wearing this jacket from Vastraa Fusion, which has been designed keeping the latest trends in mind. Tailored from fine quality fabric and fashioned with a banded collar for a dash of style, this product is comfortable to wear and easy to maintain. Layer it over any outfit for a contemporary look. It is a great addition to your wardrobe and will win you compliments from one and all. Vastraa Fusion Men's Traditional Ethnic Jacket is available at a discounted price of Rs 783. Shop here

Men's Cotton Blend Jacket

Impress everyone with your amazing fashion sense by donning this Nehru jacket. Fashioned from a cotton blend, this jacket is designed to provide you with sheer comfort and will ensure a perfect fit. Wear this jacket over a shirt with chinos for a smart look. BIS Creations Men's Cotton Blend Jacket is available at an affordable price of Rs 517. Shop here

Bandhgala Sleeveless Jacket

This fabric has been designed keeping in mind the latest trends. Tailored from fine quality fabric and fashioned with a banded collar for a dash of style, this jacket is comfortable to wear and easy to maintain. It flaunts a chest pocket along with two side pockets, and it also sports five buttons. Wear it to casual gatherings and parties. Favoroski Bandhgala Sleeveless Modi Jackets Ethnic Men's Wear is available at an affordable price of Rs 1,199. Shop here