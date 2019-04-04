Get closer to nature with birding workshop in Bhandup

things-to-do

Sharpen your bird-spotting skills at an avian education session

Lesser Flamingo

Birding is not just looking and clicking pictures, birding is knowing," reveals Vikas Mahajan, an avian enthusiast who has conducted over 20 free workshops on birding in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.



Common teal

Mahajan and his team at Froge, (Friends For Reviving Our Green Earth) believe birding is one of the best ways to get closer to nature. Realising that people need to know how to identify and differentiate between residential and migratory birds, the businessman decided to double up as a keen learner of avifauna and provide Mumbaikars opportunities to educate themselves.



Vikas Mahajan

"When people talk about birds, they mention generic terms like a red or yellow panchi, a pigeon, and crow. I want them to see more than that," Mahajan, points out, adding that India is home to over 1,300 species of birds.

ON: April 7, 7 am to 9 am

AT: Bhandup Pumping Station, Eastern Express Highway, Bhandup East.

CALL: 8879076211

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates