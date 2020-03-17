Get extra marks with good handwriting

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

Exams are stressful and we can't be more stressed while looking for the perfect pens. Hence, Amazon figured it out and gave us pens at discounted prices.

Reynolds Trimax Gold Liquid Gel Pen

It is a premium liquid gel pen with advanced fluid technology for unparalleled smoothness. It has a 0.5mm needle tip for maximum precision. The waterproof ink protects against spills and increases document security. Its stylish barrel design with an attractive golden clip helps in the pocket on the go. Shop here.

UNI-BALL UNP157BL6 Eye Roller Pen Set

It has a stainless steel tip of 0.7mm tungsten carbide ball, plastic(pp) barrel. The world-famous pen, super long-lasting ink, smooth writing to the last drop of ink. Shop here.

Uniball Air Micro 188M

It has extremely quick-drying technology and provides for a smooth and delightful writing experience. Shop here.

uni-ball Eye UB157 Roller Pen

This pen will make it easy for you to mark stuff while studying. The multi-colour helps you in distinguishing between different things. It has smooth and delightful writing experience. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates