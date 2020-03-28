BFL – Mid Day

Get instant funds in 2 clicks anytime, anywhere with Bajaj Finserv

A smart no-touch process and 100% online disbursals mean you can avail a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan instantly without leaving your home

With the finance sector evolving at a brisk pace, many of the benefits you enjoy today were simply unheard of just a few years ago. Gone are the days when you were required to wait in queues at financial institutions or navigate complicated procedures.

Today, if you need money at a moment’s notice – whether it is to manage the expenses of a medical emergency, or to consolidate some debt, or pretty much anything else, you can explore your pre-approved personal loan offer and avail funds on the go. The process is fast, requires minimal documentation, and you can get the money without stepping out of your doorstep. It’s really that simple.

This is especially the case with the personal loan offered by Bajaj Finserv. The lender, one of India’s most trusted non-banking finance companies (NBFC), offers instant financing with a simple 2-click online process. There are no documents required for existing customers and the loan process is completely online. Let’s take a look at the ways in which this instant personal loan benefits you as a borrower.

Get access to a loan within minutes, anytime you need it

As an eligible customer, you get access to a fully customised and exclusive pre-approved loan offer. Based on your personal financial profile, Bajaj Finserv assigns a sanction amount and disburses it immediately should you choose to avail it. All you have to do is review a pre-filled application form and opt in for the loan. Doing so then triggers a 100% online disbursal, without the physical intervention of its representatives, within 20 minutes, making this method of availing this instant personal loan a truly no-touch process.

Enjoy a completely paperless approval from the comfort of your home

Thanks to both the pre-approved offer and the online application feature, you enjoy a completely paperless approval. No speaking to intermediaries, no visiting any branches, no need to leave home. Just check out your offer and avail your money. That’s all there is to it! The upside to a swift and contactless application, approval, and disbursal process is that you can rely on the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan when in the face of an emergency to get finance, without having to step out of home.

Reduce the risk of borrowing with a collateral-free loan

Another notable perk of opting for this loan is the fact that you don’t need to pledge any asset to avail the sanction. This not only allows you to reduce the risk of borrowing, but also has a hand in facilitating instant financing. Additionally, this also means you can apply for the loan from anywhere, without needing to pay an offline visit.

Avail a sizable sanction to tackle planned and unplanned expenses

With the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, you get access to a large sanction that can easily fund almost any expense. Here, owing to the fact that the loan has no spending restrictions, you can use it in a few highly beneficial ways. For instance, you can use it consolidate your existing debt in a more cost-effective and efficient manner. This is particularly helpful with high-interest credit like credit cards, as the loan generally comes at a lower interest rate. You could also invest in self-improvement by adding to your skill set by opting for an online course from a reputed institution or improve on your workspace at home.

Benefit from a flexible tenor and no hidden charges

Besides the perks of instant financing, this loan is also light on the pocket. You get access to a flexible tenor ranging up to 60 months and enjoy the promise of no hidden charges. By knowing the total cost of borrowing, you can space out your EMIs over a tenor that suits your current income.

When looking for instant funds anytime and from anywhere, the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is definitely one of the best options to go with. Here, even when faced with a financial crisis, you get access to funding easily. All you need to do is check your pre-approved offer to enjoy expedited disbursal.

So, the next time you need money instantly, get it now with Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan.