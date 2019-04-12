Get ready for Badla success party: BadlaBillionBash!

bollywood

After engaging in a fun banter on Twitter on Tuesday, producer Shah Rukh Khan and actor Amitabh Bachchan gear up for the success party

Enjoying the humungous success of Badla, the makers are all set to celebrate with a BadlaBillionBash. After engaging in a fun banter on Twitter on Tuesday, producer Shah Rukh Khan and actor Amitabh Bachchan gear up for the success party.

Sujoy Ghosh' directorial Badla has been performing exceedingly well at the box office and in no time has emerged as one of the best crime thrillers of Bollywood. After the surprising victory of content with AndhaDhun last year, Badla has set its ground as the content film of the year.

Minting high moolah at the box office, Badla has collected over 100 crores worldwide. In order to celebrate the success of the film, the team is all set to throw a bash.



Red Chillies Entertainment has just come up with a contest as they have asked people on the social media about the theme and Menu for the bash and they can win a lot of goodies.

Sharing the tweet Red Chillies Entertainment have taken to their social media,

"Ab @SrBachchan ki film ne kamaal kar diya hai aur @iamsrk ne bol hi diya hai, toh party toh banti hai! Send in your suggestions for the THEME for Big B and Baadshah's #BadlaBillionBash and you might just win an autographed poster!"

Also, they have shared one tweet saying, "Ab party hai toh khaana peena toh hoga hi! Tell us what you would like to see on the #BadlaBillionBash menu, and you might just win an autographed poster!"

As Producer Shah Rukh Khan who has been driving the film ever since the announcement was quick to reply with a witty demand for celebration from the actor as he attributed the film's victory to the veteran star.

Shah Rukh Khan said, "Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite!"

Continuing the fun banter forward, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Oye! Film mein kaam humne kiya. (We have worked in the film). Produce aapne kiya. (You've produced it). Promotions mein niswarth yogdaan humne diya. (We promoted the film selflessly). Ab party bhi hum de? (Now, we only have to throw a party?)"

The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu's character Naina who is stuck in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink.

Badla is garnering love and appreciation across the world. After the pathbreaking AndhaDhun last year, Badla is the first orbit breaking film of 2019 with its distinct storyline. Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri.

