Get rid of your mid-week blues with Shah Rukh Khan's latest selfie

The teaser of the film featuring SRK with Salman Khan was released on Eid this year. SRK and Anand L Rai are working together for the first time for the upcoming film 'Zero'. The flick is all set to hit the big screens on December 21

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest after bath selfie will surely wipe off your Monday blues. Today, King Khan shared a selfie on his official Twitter handle, writing, "No reason..no information...nothing to share, just `feeling good about life after a bath' selfie..."

It comes as a treat for the SRK fans on a dreadful Monday, as he looks refreshing in the picture posted by him. The 'Raees' actor looks absolutely amazing and charismatic with messy wet hair. On the work front, SRK is currently busy shooting for his next film with Aanand L Rai titled 'Zero', which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

No reason..no information...nothing to share, just ‘feeling good about life after a bath’ selfie... pic.twitter.com/I0ZB3uFFau — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 15, 2018

It is a Bollywood science-fiction romantic drama film written by Himanshu Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a man of short stature who falls in love with a superstar played by Katrina Kaif, while Anushka Sharma portrays the character of a girl with an intellectual disability.

