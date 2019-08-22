Get the right party look with these trendy dresses from Amazon

bollywood

Here's a list of cool dresses you must have in your wardrobe to amp your style game.

Khushi Kapoor clicked in Bandra, Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah

Dresses can never go out of fashion! Recently, Khushi Kapoor was clicked in Bandra sporting a body-hugging beige coloured dress, which she paired with black espadrilles. Khushi, who is well known for her fashion sense, makes sure she takes her style quotient a notch higher.

Wish to dress up like Khushi? Here we are to help you to nail a fashionable look just like Khushi. And Amazon is at your rescue, of course at affordable prices.

Check these options out!

Miss Chase Women's Black Bodycon Short Dress

This black mini bodycon panelled dress has a square neck. Its delicate sleeves and zipper closure is super comfortable. It is made up of 100 percent polyester fabric. Miss Chase Women's Black Bodycon Short Dress is available at a discounted price of Rs 710. Shop it here

Yash Gallery One Piece Western Dress

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress. The dress is styled in A-line printed one-piece tunic dress. It is made of premium quality of Poly-Crepe fabric. This A-line dress is highly comfortable and perfect for casual wear, partywear, and hangouts. You can wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. Yash Gallery One Piece Western Dress is available at an affordable price of Rs 449. Shop it here

New Ethnic 4 You Women's multicolour dress

This beautifully handcrafted knee-length skater dress is created with modern design, fabric-heavy American crepe. The fabric is soft and comfortable. This dress is ideal for casual, festive, and party wear. You can wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels. New Ethnic 4 You Women's multicolour dress is available at a discounted price of Rs 519. Shop it here

Aradhya Shopping Crepe A-line Midi Dress

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress. The dress is made up of premium quality Poly-Crepe fabric. It is highly comfortable and a perfect for casual wear, partywear and for hangouts. Aradhya Shopping Crepe A-line Midi Dress is available at an affordable price of Rs 449. Shop it here

