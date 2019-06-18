Get trendy like Kiara Advani with these five ripped jeans from Amazon

bollywood-fashion

Here's a list of five stylish ripped jeans like Kiara Advani from Amazon store

Pic courtesy/Yogen Shah

This season amp your wardrobe to get your favourite Bollywood celebrity look! Ripped jeans are in trend and you can not go wrong with it for any occasion. Kiara Advani was snapped looking looked pretty in her casual avatar in ripped jeans when she was clicked at the Mumbai airport.

Here's a list for ripped jeans you can opt for to get that stylish yet classy look like Kiara Advani.

1. Miss Chase Jeans

Light blue boyfriend fit mid rise regular length ripped denim jeans. It has five pockets, belt loops and a button zip closure, has an acid wash and is highly distressed. You can now buy this Miss Chase Jeans for a discounted price of Rs 959. Shop here

2. Nifty Women's Slim Fit Jeans

Nifty women's slim fit jeans with material as denim and of colour blue. You can now buy this Nifty Women's Slim Fit Jeans for a discounted price of Rs 795. Shop here

3. Mitra jeans

Summer Letter Print Ripped Jeans New Fashion Fly Mid Waist Women Jeans Earn an all-access pass as you wear these jeans, in blue coloured, from the house of Mitra Creations. Made of cotton, these jeans will let your skin breathe, keeping you comfortable all day long. Ensuring an amazing fit, these jeans will help you flaunt your curves. You can now buy this Mitra Jeans for a discounted price of Rs 899. Shop here

4. AKA Chick Jeans

Stylish and well fitted Akachic women denim created in premium denim fabric, apt for casual, evening and weekend wear. You can now buy this AKA Chick Jeans for a discounted price of Rs 719. Shop here

5. XEE Ripped Jeans

XEE Collection is designed in INDIAN and available exclusively on Top Seller Portals. Inspired by celebrity looks, street style and the latest catwalk trends, get this collection at pocket-friendly prices. You can now buy this XEE Ripped Jeans for a discounted price of Rs 649. Shop here





