Get your Dabangg 3 look right away from Amazon store; shop here

Salman Khan along with the Dabangg 3 cast and crew launched the trailer of the film with much fun and fare at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. The superstar was dressed in a casual outfit.



Salman Khan at the trailer launch. Image credit: Yogen Shah

Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Rajjo in the film, opted for an elegant white saree with border work. She looked beautiful in her traditional attire.



Sonakshi Sinha at the trailer launch. Image credit: Yogen Shah

Saiee Manjrekar, who will be making her debut Dabangg 3 looked pretty in her traditional attire at the trailer launch of the film.



Saiee Manjrekar at the trailer launch. Image credit: Yogen Shah

Now, even you can ace your fashion game just like these celebrities. We have curated a list of trendy outfits that you can buy at affordable prices only on Amazon.

Regular Fit Men's Cotton T-Shirt

Being stylish is all about standing out in the crowd. Enhance your wardrobe with this t-shirt. This stylish t-shirt is full sleeves with a standing collar and placket. Contrast tipping on the collar gives it a classic look. Contrast coloured buttons also add a fashion statement. Its bright blue colour gives it a premium look. This t-shirt will leave the impression of your sense of style on everyone's mind. Eyebloger Regular Fit Men's Cotton T-Shirt is available at a discounted price of Rs 412. Shop here

Chiffon Saree with Blouse Piece

Presenting this attractive saree in white colour from the house of PerfectBlue. This plain weaved white material saree is designed from gold yarn and embroidery is done with a golden thread into the saree. The zari border is sure to add oodles of grace and vibrant colours to your personality. This saree is perfect for occasions and events anytime during the day or night. PerfectBlue Chiffon Saree with Blouse Piece is available at an affordable price of Rs 699. Shop here

Solid Plain Georgette saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece

Sarees give you the opportunity to give a modern touch to traditional Indian attire. There’s no other outfit more feminine than this saree. It is elegant as well as classy. This is an outfit that women can carry off with great panache. With the right material and drape, it can accentuate the beauty of women of all ages and forms. With its plain colour and georgette material, it allows you to highlight your accessories. You can pair this saree with a statement jewellery piece like earrings, necklace or a nose ring. You can also choose to accessorize big, traditional, tribal jewellery, big and intricate jhumkas or chandbalis. You can also embellish your look further with a hand harness, bangles, and the right footwear. Sidhidata Textile Women's Solid Plain Georgette saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece is available at a discounted price of Rs 350. Shop here

Women's Net Embroidery Semi-Stitched Gown

Spruce up your ethnic collection this season with this stylish semi-stitched dress material from Julee. This gown is made from satin fabric form net fabric having embroidery work on it. The length of the gown is 57 inch and the flair is 3 meters long. Gown is semi-stitched which can be fitted up to 44-inch bust size. Once stitched, team your set with heels or flats for an elegant look. Julee Women's Net Embroidery Semi-Stitched Gown is available at a discounted price of Rs 649. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates